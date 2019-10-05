Mary Frances (Aracich) Delost, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances Delost passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at The Inn at Poland Way.

She was born on January 2, 1923 in Struthers, the daughter of Matthew and Barbara (Cepuran) Aracich.

She was a life-long resident of Struthers and a graduate of Struthers High School.

Mary worked at The Youngstown Vindicator in the Circulation Department until her marriage.

She married George Delost on November 16, 1946 and they were married for 67 years until his death in July of 2013.

Mary was a homemaker and life-time member of Christ our Savior Parish (St. Nicholas Church) in Struthers and was active in its Alter and Rosary Society, the Infant of Prague Guild and St. Nicholas Festival Quilting Club.

She also was an active member of the Struthers Homemaker’s Extension Club, Struthers Democratic Women’s Club, Struthers Beautification Committee and Croatian Mother’s Club.

Mary enjoyed cooking Croatian dishes and baking for the holidays, especially kolache. She always had a beautiful flower garden, which she took great pride in. Her most favorite times were holiday meals and time spent with her family and playing bingo at St. Nicholas Hall and at The Inn at Poland Way.

Besides her husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Thomas G. Delost in August 2019 and two brothers, Matthew and John Aracich.

She is survived by two sons, Attorney Raymond M. (Dr. Maria) Delost of Struthers and Gary S. (Gloria) Delost of Poland. She also leaves two grandchildren, Dr. Gregory R. Delost of Beachwood, Ohio and Michael D. Delost, of Tucson, Arizona, whom she was very proud of. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Amelia Zaluski of Struthers and Katherine Delost of Mentor, Ohio. Mary also leaves her many friends from The Inn at Poland Way, especially her very dear friends, Theresia, Pat and Kay.

Mary happily lived at The Inn at Poland Way for the last few years of her life, where Ed and Diane Reese provided a loving, home community for the residents. Mary’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the wonderful staff at The Inn at Poland Way who treated her like family, especially Debbie Lepore, Administrator, and the many nurses and aids, especially Tina, Terri, Sandy and Barb who looked after her every need. Special thanks to MVI Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Mary during her illness.

Mary will be sadly missed, but always remembered and loved by her family and friends. She was a true matriarch, and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

A prayer service will be held on Monday, October 7 at 9:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, with Reverend Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Delost-Dannessa Family Scholarship at the YSU Foundation or to Christ our Savior Parish.