STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Wildes, 73, of Struthers passed away January 26, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born December 20, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George and Helen (Butler) Brooke and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Edward Wildes, Sr., whom she has shared her life with for almost 60 years. She also leaves her two sons, Richard (Karen) Wildes and Michael (Kelly) Wildes.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, Edward Wildes, Jr..

Mary was part of Kappa Delta Pi at Youngstown State University where she graduated with honors in 1991.

She used her degree in education to fulfill her love of teaching the children in the community. She was an avid reader and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. If you ever were blessed to have had her baked goods, you knew you would have never tasted anything better!

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the community.

Per Mary’s wishes, there are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

