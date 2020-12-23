Mary Ellen Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Phillips, 99, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1921, in Youngstown, to Clarence and Ellen (Cunnick) Phillips and had been a lifelong area resident.

She worked for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company in the Payroll department for 42 years, retiring when they closed in May of 1978.

Mary Ellen traveled the world extensively, including trips to Europe, Hawaii and the Caribbean, always enjoying the wonderful experiences of various cultures. She was one of the first travelers to use transatlantic jet service to Europe.

She leaves a niece, Belinda Baker; a nephew, Daniel D. (Georganne) Baker III; three great-nephews, Daniel Baker IV (Tom Szabo), Timothy (Margaret) Baker and James Sosnowski; a great-niece, Emily Sosnowski; two great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew.

Mary Ellen’s family would like to thank the staff at both Austinwood Nursing Center and Hospice of the Valley for the loving care provided to their aunt.

There will be no services or calling hours.

A private burial was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Arrangements were by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

