Mary Ellen Morocco, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Morocco passed peacefully and unexpectedly in her sleep at her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

She was born September 11, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of Dennis and Irene (Mickler) Joyce and had been a lifelong area resident.



Raised in Lowellville, she was a 1962 graduate of Lowellville High School.

She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, William J. Morocco on September 18, 1965. They resided in Lowellville where they raised their children.

She was a loving mother and later a wonderful grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, who affectionately called her “Nunnie” or “Hey, Nun!” are so grateful for the blessing of her as their grandmother. In fact, she was everyone’s Nunnie – she had such a big heart that anyone that knew her, knew she was their Nunnie, too. She made everyone feel special. Her smile could light up a room and warm any heart. She loved a good joke and a funny story; she was known for her big laugh and her even bigger heart. She never met a stranger and even if she did, they quickly became fast friends. She will be deeply missed.



Family was the most important thing for Mary Ellen and being a wife, mother and Nunnie was her greatest joy. She was the heart of her family. She was active in all her children and grandchildren’s lives and was always available to go on an adventure, take a shopping spree, keep a secret and solve a problem–all while providing a buffet of cookies, candies and snacks. She loved taking care of her yard (especially riding the lawnmower and occasionally getting stuck in the mud), reading a good murder-mystery novel, knowing all the words to every Law and Order episode and binge-watching Investigation Discovery in a cozy pair of pajamas. She loved animals, especially her dogs that have passed the Rainbow Bridge. She enjoyed spoiling her dogs Brinkley, Lulu, Lucy and (half of) Buddha. She was a great and loyal friend. She was deeply devoted to those who she loved; she helped provide care and comfort to many friends and relatives when they were in need.



She was an active member of Our Lady of Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville; she was also a member of Ladies Mt. Carmel Society, regularly attended rosary prayer group and served her community as a volunteer at the church’s food pantry. Her passion for serving others drove her commitment to volunteering at Our Community Soup Kitchen every Tuesday and at the Dorothy Day House whenever she was asked. She loved her time spent there and always came home with a story to tell about the friends she had made while volunteering. It was truly her calling for these past few years.



Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Kimberly (Rich) Pecchia of Campbell, Sandra of Struthers, William of Lowellville and Patrick (Alicia) of McKinney, Texas; seven grandchildren, Alexa Morocco of Lakewood, Anthony Jacob Carson of Struthers, Marissa and Anthony Pecchia of Campbell and Aiden, Landon and Avery Morocco of McKinney, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Spencer of New Middletown; brother, Dennis Joyce of Austintown; brother-in-law, Pat Morocco (Norma) of Vista, California; sisters-in-law, Helen Morocco of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dorothy Soltis of Cleveland, Ohio, Nerina Morocco of Lowellville and Mary Jane (Michael) Prestonise of Oceanside, California; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, close cousins and dear life-long friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; her sister, Patricia; her mother- and father-in-law, Anna and Joseph Morocco; her beloved grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins; brothers-in-law, Anthony, Robert and John Morocco and Michael Soltis and sisters-in-law, Shirley, Norie and Rose Morocco. She missed them so much and we know that she is happily drinking coffee and gossiping with them in Heaven.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville, where a prayer service will begin at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church.

Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask, and follow the 6-foot rule.

Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Friends and family who are unable to attend in person will be provided a link so that they may be able to virtually attend the services. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send online condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ellen Morocco, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: