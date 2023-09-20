NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Dilley (Rimstidt) Kleinsmith, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, Ohio.

She was born March 9, 1937 in Beloit, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Myrle and Celia (Trepanier) Dilley.

She graduated from Janesville Senior High School in Wisconsin.

Mary worked as an executive secretary for Wisconsin Power & Light.

She married Herbert Rimstidt on August 17, 1957 and together had four children. She married her second husband, Gerald Kleinsmith on January 4, 1996.

Mary was a strong-willed woman with a sense of humor that was all her own. She had a passion for reading and almost always had a book with her, or could be found visiting the library. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and also loved music and dancing anywhere and everywhere with her longtime companion, Bob.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Renee (Thomas Wendler) Robinson of Poland, Judi (Mike Driggers) Rimstidt of Demorest, Georgia and Thomas Rimstidt of Clarkesville, Georgia; her grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer), Zachariah, Roriey (Emily) and Brooke (Josh Amundrud) Rimstidt and Ashton and Colton Wendler; her four great-grandchildren; her brother, David (Shirley) Dilley of Roscoe, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; longtime companion, Robert Budd of Janesville, Wiscosin and her lifelong best friend, Janet Deeds of Roscoe, Illinois.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a son, David Rimstidt; her first husband; Herbert and siblings, Gloria Hendricks, Merle Dilley and Judy Burn.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the VFW, 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit, WI 53511 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, Ohio. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

