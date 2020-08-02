Mary Ella Rotunno, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ella Rotunno, 87, died early Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mary Ella was born May 7, 1933 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lester and Mary (Klingensmith) McNany.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of East High School.

Prior to her marriage, she worked as a beautician at Strouss’ and then became a dedicated homemaker when she wed Alfred Rotunno on June 25, 1961. They were married for 46 years, living the majority of their marriage in Lowellville, until he preceded her in death on July 15, 2007.

Later in life, Mary Ella worked as a cook at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and in the bakery at Frattaroli’s Sparkle, both in Struthers.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville and more recently attended St. Paul the Apostle Church when she was living in New Middletown. Some of Mary Ella’s favorite pastimes were playing bingo, lunch dates with her friends, going on picnics and looking for good finds at garage sales. This past year, she enjoyed staying at her daughter’s farm and she loved holding and playing with the peeps.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Donald, Sr.) Packner of Salem; son, Victor (Renee) Rotunno of North Carolina; grandchildren, Donald (Crystal) Packner, Jr. of Struthers, Luke (Jen) Packner of New Castle and Brianna Rotunno of North Carolina; step-grandchildren, Jonathan, Ashley and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Landon, Brody, Riley, Carter and Gia.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ella was preceded in death by siblings, Lester “Jack” McNany, Dorothy Kotouch and Ronald McNany; grandson, Joseph Packner.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, August 4, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville, OH 44436.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, August 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not staying for the service do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

