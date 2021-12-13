NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Hornickle, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Opis Highlands Lake Center.

Mrs. Hornickle was born October 7, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter to the late Eugene and Mary Caddick Zimmerman.

As a child Mrs. Hornickle was affectionately known as Mary Beth and as an adult, Beth.

Raised in Niles, Beth was a 1948 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. An accomplished musician, Beth studied voice and piano at the Dana School of Music, graduating in 1952 from Youngstown College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a music minor.

Beth was an elementary teacher for three years with the Youngstown City Schools, teaching third and fourth grade students in addition to music at Washington Elementary School.

On January 7, 1956 she married Donald (Don) Hornickle and they made their home in Boardman. A homemaker, Beth embraced her role as a wife and mother. She was engaged in her children’s activities, was a Girl Scout leader and continued her love of music as an accompanist with the Youngstown Maennerchor for several years.

She was an active member of McGuffy United Methodist Church, Richard Brown United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church where she was involved in United Methodist Women, taught Sunday school and was involved in the church music ministry and choir. Alongside her husband Don, they served on four mission trips to the Caribbean, twice to Dominica and once to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Don passed away on March 16, 2017, after 61 years of marriage.

Beth is survived by her son, John Hornickle of Vancouver, Washington; daughter, Brenda (Larry Lawrence) Hornickle of Lakeland, Florida; granddaughter, Katrina (Ryan Wolff) Lawrence-Wolff of San Antonio, Texas and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hudson Wolff.

A memorial service celebrating Beth’s life will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor Greg Calko officiating. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or to Mill Creek Community United Methodist Church.

