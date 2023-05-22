POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Ginnetti, 93, formerly of W. Liberty Street in Lowellville, passed away Saturday morning, May 20, 2023, at her son’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born February 19, 1930 in Lowellville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ralph and Anna (Cercone) Sylvester.

She attended Lowellville High School and was a lifelong resident of Lowellville and the Mahoning Valley.

Mary worked in the housekeeping department for Ohio One office building in downtown Youngstown for over 21 years, retiring in 2006.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an active and faithful member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lowellville, where she helped clean the old church and volunteered for many church activities through the years.

Mary was also a member of the Mt. Carmel Society Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed playing bocce at the center. She always enjoyed attending the Lowellville Car Show, where she made pizzelles and cookies for the Italian Day at the car show. In her free time, Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, especially making pizzelles, Italian wans and pies. She loved to dance, sing, going on casino trips and playing the lottery scratch offs.

Mary is survived by two sons, Arthur J. (Arlene) Ginnetti, Jr., with whom she made her home and Frank S. (Janet) Ginnetti, both of Poland; six grandchildren, Andrea (John) Timko, AJ Ginnetti III, Allison (Anthony) Rosati, Frank (Corey) Ginnetti, Jr., Jennifer (Brett) Claxon and Krista (Vince) Antonucci; 12 great-grandchildren, Natalie Timko, JJ Timko, Audrey Timko, Rocco Rosati, Mariana Rosati, Caleena Rosati, Noah Claxon, Gia Claxon, Luca Claxon, Sofia Antonucci, Angelo Antonucci and Amara Antonucci and her best friend and childhood friend, Mary Mascarella of Lowellville, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Arthur J. Ginnetti, Sr., whom she married on November 19, 1949 and died October 8, 1995; four sisters, Viola E. Thomas, Amelia Guido-Sferra, Martha Gamble and Eleanor Furman and three brothers, Alfred Sylvester, Peter Sylvester and Nick Sylvester.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. There will be a prayer service on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 131 E. Wood Street in Lowellville with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Interment will follow in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

The family would like to recognize and thank Kim, Jamika and Amanda of First Light Home Care, the nurses of Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, Mary’s caregiver Bridget and Hospice of the Valley’s Home Health Care nurses, Erin and Pete, for the love, care and support that they gave to Mary and her family during this time.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Mary’s family.

