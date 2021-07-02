Mary E. Horner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Horner, 67, died Wednesday, June 28, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mary was born June 7, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of Cecil and Gladys Ware McInnis.

A lifelong area resident, Mary was a 1973 graduate of Boardman High School, the first graduating class of the newly built high school.

Mary worked the majority of her career in retail and food service, including over 15 years as the manager of the former Hot Sam’s in the Southern Park Mall.

Compassionate, loving and sensitive in nature, Mary was gifted with the role of being a natural-born caregiver. She was always looking for ways to help and care for everyone in need and for many years selflessly and lovingly served as her parents caregiver when their health began to decline.

Mary was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and she enjoyed cooking for them, always making family gatherings special and memorable. She was extremely proud of her heritage and enjoyed countless hours spent traveling and researching her ancestry.

Some of Mary’s other favorite interests included playing bingo, reading spiritual works, traveling with family and music, especially country. Her beautiful singing voice, quick wit, open-mindedness and warm smile will be affectionately remembered by everyone who loved her. Although Mary endured health problems for some time, her strong will and determination never slowed her down from taking care of everyone and everything. Her strength to keep going was truly inspiring!

Her husband of 32 years, Robert Horner, whom she married on her 26th birthday, preceded her in death on February 5, 2013.

She is survived by her son and biggest joy, Shane R. Horner, of Youngstown; brothers, Larry McInnis of Long Beach, California and Eugene “Mac” (Diane) McInnis of Porterville, California and a host of special extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband; Mary was preceded in death by sisters, Diana Warchol, Linda Simanton and LaDonna McMillen and brothers, John and James McInnis.

A private family celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

