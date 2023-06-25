STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Medovich, 94, of Sunbury, Ohio, formerly of Struthers, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

Mary, affectionately known as Betsy to her family, was born June 24, 1928 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Anna Maksim Fogarish.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Mary was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1946.

The day she graduated she received a job offer for secretarial work from Mr. Kessler of Kessler Insurance and she graciously accepted.

After World War II, Mary was reacquainted with an upper classman of Struthers High School, Steve Medovich, and they married November 4, 1950. True to their Struthers roots, Steve and Mary built their family home in Nebo on Grimm Heights. Mary loved her role as a wife and mother.

Mary was somewhat famous for her fried chicken recipe which was also baked, (a secret that she learned from her brother George) but her real love was baking. Sundays were always a treat with either apple pie, applesauce brownies, or various cakes and cookies. She also enjoyed knitting and playing cards with her friends.

A woman beyond her times, Mary decided she could work outside the home and still care for her family. To fulfill that desire Mary returned to the workforce as a legal secretary for the firm Pfau, Comstock & Springer. After many years with the firm she followed David C. Comstock to Comstock, Springer & Wilson, LPA. She was very proud of her years with both firms. Mary shared that one of the most fulfilling experiences was that of assisting attorneys who were new to the firm. She retired after 40 years of service.

When her first grandchild was born, Mary proudly and lovingly received the title of grandma and she created a lifetime of memories that her grandchildren will forever cherish. After retirement, Mary was able to spend more time with her family, traveling with her sister Nancy, and also trips with her sister-in-law, Mary Ples. She also did one-on-one trips treating her grandchildren to New York City and Canada. A weekly water class at the YWCA offered her the opportunity to form a new circle of friends, who always had a standing tradition of Mass at Holy Family Parish, dinner, and cards.

Mary was content and fulfilled by her family and the friends she made along her journey.

Her husband Steve of 43 years, preceded Mary in death on May 11, 1994.

She leaves her three children, Raymond (Tammy) Medovich of Galena, Ohio, Janice (Robert) Hopen of Summit, New Jersey and Stephen (Delayne) Medovich of Youngstown, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Brice) McNamee, Rachel (Jeremy Church) Medovich, Andrew (Stephanie Roff) Hopen, Philip Hopen, Tyler (Abbie) Medovich, Zachary (Emily Delmont) Medovich and Jonathon (Michelina) Medovich and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Carla Carmendy Medovich; five sisters, Martha Voytilla, Pauline Till, Nancy Kuhn, Anna Stanko and Helen Shirilla and her brother, George Fogarish.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Mary’s life will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.

Arrangements of comfort have been handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

Contributions may be made to the Blackburn Home, 6 Botsford Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.