LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. “Betty” Muntean, 87, passed away early Sunday morning, May 15, 2022, at her home.

Mary, affectionately known by most as “Betty” was born June 1, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond and Mary Bella Hertz.

A lifelong area resident, Mary was a graduate of The Rayen School, Class of 1952.

On June 15, 1952, Mary married Nicholas E. Muntean, Sr. and became a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. They celebrated 46 years of marriage until Nick preceded her in death on April 7, 1999. In addition to being a homemaker, Mary also helped with the former family businesses, Nicky’s Tavern on Midlothian Blvd. and Muntean’s Restaurant on Youngstown-Poland Road. She also helped her brother and sister-in-law at their business, Dairy 224.

She was a former member of Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church in Youngstown and Applewood Garden Club. Some of Betty’s favorite pastimes included gardening, word searches, singing, telling a good joke and attending horse races, as she loved all animals. She especially loved being “Buné Betty” to her grandchildren and following their extracurricular activities.

Nurturing and a second mom to many, Betty will be lovingly remembered for her kindness and willingness to help anyone in need, as her door to her home was always open.

Betty is survived by her children, Nicholas E. (Beverly) Muntean, Jr. of Struthers, George R. (Andrea) Muntean of Poland, Christina M. (Danny) Montgomery of Lowellville and Elizabeth A. (Robert) Colbert of Boardman; brother, Ray (Carol) Hertz of Punta Gorda, Florida; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and her Godson, Bobby Badilla of Belgium.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Smrecansky and Loretta Ryczaj.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in her name to New Lease on Life, 2773 Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, Ohio 44471, or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

