Mary E. (Beil) Belchyk, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Belchyk, 78, passed away Monday evening, September 9, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born October 29, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Jack and Athalia (Cappy) Beil. She was raised in Youngstown, and later resided in Poland and Struthers.

A 1958 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, Mary worked at the Blackburn Home in Poland and later as a desk clerk for the Holiday Bowl in Struthers. She retired in 2015 as a cashier for Morgan Oil Service Station in Struthers.

Mary bowled for numerous bowling leagues for 40+ years, the last one being the Holiday Bowl Ladies League. Mary also loved traveling with family, camping and canoeing, though her happiest times were just being with family and friends; especially her children and grandchildren. Mary will be remembered as devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her two children, David D. Byers, Jr. and Heidi L. (Bob) Byers, both of Struthers; two grandchildren, Sierra M. Prest and Cameron D. Prest, also of Struthers; three brothers, Jack D. (Peggy) Beil of Mecca, Ohio, Robert (Marlene) Beil of Roy, Utah and Don E. (Edie) Beil of Mentor, Ohio; one sister, Eileen (Jack) McGowan of Prescott, Arizona and her sister-in-law, Marian Beil of North Lima, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, David D. Byers and Jerry L. Belchyk; two brothers, Charles (Evelyn) Grimm and Raymond Beil, Sr. and her sister, Marylou (Richard) Bosley.

A funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers with Pastor Rusty Wills officiating.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 13, prior to the service, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be private on Saturday at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Her family requests that memorial tributes in memory of Mary take the form of contributions to the Ohio Living Hospice – Greater Youngstown, 6715 Tippecanoe, Building E, Suite 21, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

