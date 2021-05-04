Mary Catherine “Cathy” Queen, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Catherine “Cathy” Denny Queen, wife of Harold W. Queen, entered into her eternal rest on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

She was born in Vaucluse, South Carolina on October 27, 1928, the youngest of five daughters of Virgil and Mary (Spires) Denny.

She was a graduate of Columbia High School, Columbia, South Carolina and attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina for a short time. Due to the serious illness of her father, she had to leave college.

Previously, she worked at the Division of Teacher Education and Certification, State Department of Education as a file clerk and secretary. After her college experience, she returned to the Education Department to complete a six year stint.

On December 29, 1949, she married Harold W. Queen, who was a senior at Bob Jones University. They made their home in Greenville, South Carolina until Harold graduated in May of 1950 with a double major in education and physical science. He enrolled in graduate school at the University of South Carolina in Columbia in June of 1950 and received his master’s degree in public school administration. After his graduation, they moved to Ohio, where he worked for ten years as an elementary and junior high school teacher and later for 23 years as a junior and senior high school assistant principal and junior high school principal.

Cathy worked at Westminster Presbyterian Church as an offset printer and secretary. She also did secretarial work for five pastors at her church, First Church of the Nazarene in Youngstown. There, she taught Sunday School classes for 60 years, sang in the church choir, was a money counter, member of the church and Sunday School boards and played her trumpet in the church orchestra. That was one of the thrills of her life!

Cathy has always been proud of her southern heritage and is happy you know that she was born in Aiken County of South Carolina. Naturally, she was a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys.

She and Harold had one child, a daughter, Mary Ellen Willsey of Boardman; two grandchildren, Samuel Willsey of Lakewood and Rachel (Tom) Jones of Hartville and great-grandchildren, Emily Rose and Addyson Bess Jones.

In addition to her parents and husband, Cathy was preceded in death by sisters, Helen, Annie, Sarah Ilene and Bess.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where family and friends will be received from 4:00 – 4:45 p.m., prior to the service.

