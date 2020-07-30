MaryAnn Yannerella, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Yannerella, 79, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

MaryAnn was born June 26, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Emerick and Sue Raymond Stanar.

Raised in Youngstown, MaryAnn attended South High School until her family moved to Struthers her senior year.

MaryAnn graduated from Struthers High School Class of 1959 and her classmates honored MaryAnn by choosing her for Prom Queen.

Independent and hardworking, MaryAnn raised her five children on her own, working various jobs. At the age of 46, MaryAnn realized her passion was taking care of people and she made the decision to pursue her LPN certificate from Choffin Career Center. For over 20 years, MaryAnn, an exemplary caregiver, loved her work at AustinWoods Nursing Home.

MaryAnn was faithful to the Lord and a dedicated mother to her children. Her whole life was based on her children and she prayed for them daily. Her family nicknamed her, “E.F Hutton” because when MaryAnn spoke people listened.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her four children, Leo Tirone of Boardman, Angela (Thomas) Ricciardi of Youngstown, Nick (Shannon) Tirone of Boardman and Tony (Jen) Yannerella of North Jackson; one brother, Mike (Rhonda) Stanar of Lorraine; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Leonelli; one sister, Carol Menichini; one brother, Tony Carcelli and a grandson, Christopher.

MaryAnn’s family would like to give a very special thank you for the wonderful friendship and care of Dr. Alex Vrabel and to the sincere care provided by the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care Physicians Dialysis Center in North Lima.

MaryAnn’s wishes were not to have any calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions go to the Rescue Mission, 962 Martin Luther King Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, Boardman.

