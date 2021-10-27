Mary Ann Makara, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Makara, 86, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Briarfield Place in Boardman, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born June 3, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Oshidale) Moretti.

She graduated from East High School and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a “Lunch Lady” for ten years at Taft Elementary School cafeteria in Youngstown.

In her free time, Mary was an avid walker. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane M.(Joe) Lindsey of Boardman; six grandchildren, Courtney Makara of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Mark (Tara) Koziorynsky of Campbell, Kevin (Danielle) Opatich of Mineral Ridge, Mike Opatich and Sam Opatich, both of Columbus and Tahnee Lindsey of Niles; a brother, Danny Moore of Youngstown; a sister, Philomena Zalovcik of Youngstown and her daughter-in-law, Saundra Makara of Masury, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Makara, whom she married August 21, 1958 and died on November 7, 2005; a son, David Makara and five brothers.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon John Lisko officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Lutheran King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44510 in memory of Mary. .

Condolences may be sent to Mary’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

