Mary Ann Constantino, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Constantino, 89, passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020 with her family at her side.

Mary Ann was born December 20, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Andrew and Mary Sivak Skoloda Hanzely.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1949 and was a lifelong resident of Struthers.

She worked at Nationwide Insurance and later the Georgetown Banquet Center, though her most cherished role was being a wife, mother and homemaker.

On October 15, 1960, Mary Ann married Phillip J. Constantino and together, they enjoyed 37 years of marriage until his death on March 15, 1997.

Mary Ann was an active member of Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church where she was a lifelong member. She was a weekly “Pierogi Lady” for the parish as well as a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Society and an officer for the church Jednota and LPSCU branches.

She enjoyed weekly card club, bingo and casino trips with her husband and dear friends, as well as going out dancing with Phillip.

Mary Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Doreen Constantino of Struthers; son, Frank (Maria) Constantino of Poland; sister, Helen Hoza of Poland; sister-in-law, Carmel Billock of Struthers and 16 nieces and nephews and their families whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, John Skoloda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Great Hall of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 24, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.