CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Alice Soltis 90, of Canfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.



Mary Alice was born July 21, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to Curtis “Coach” and Sarah Pelmonte.



She was raised in Parkman, Ohio and graduated from Parkman High School in 1949.

After high school, Mary Alice began working for the federal government and remained working there until she started her family.

She married her high school sweetheart, James Soltis, on April 1, 1951. They built their home in Parkman and raised three children.

She later returned to the workforce in the capacity of a school secretary for Parkman Elementary where she retired in 1995 after 27 years.

As a result of age and declining health, they moved to Canfield, Ohio to be closer to their children.



Mary Alice loved music and was the church pianist at Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church for many years. In addition, she was active in the Youth Group and the planning of special musical programs.

She encouraged her children to sing and play instruments and frequently accompanied them when they sang and taught them to sing in harmony. She loved planning neighborhood and family gatherings and always had a new game to have everyone play. Because of her interest in her ancestry, she enjoyed researching her genealogy. It was not unusual to find her absorbed in the middle of a book or working on some type of puzzle. Visitors to her home were entertained by her quick wit and humor. Much of her time was also devoted to caring for her pets, especially her most recent dogs, Belle and Allie.



Mary Alice lived her life to the fullest, loving God, her husband, her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling and enjoyed planning family vacations.



Survivors include Jeffrey (Janet) Soltis of Alliance, Jerold Soltis of Pickerington and Marijo (David) Shuntich of Canfield. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Adrienne (Tim) Eckles of Pickerington, Lindsey Amman of Plain City, Andrea (Jake) Sponseller of Alliance, Aaron Shuntich of Canfield and Adam Shuntich of Indianapolis; and six great-grandchildren; Mikayla and Cameron Jewell, Christian Amann, Braydon and Cole Eckles and Mia Grace Sponseller.



Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Soltis; one brother, Richard Pelmonter; three sisters-in-law, Marie Lengel, Helen Soltis, and Frances Soltis and a daughter-in-law, Karen Soltis.



Family and friends may call on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend John Bush officiating.

Interment will follow at Parkman’s Overlook Cemetery in Burton, OH.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Mary Alice.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Mary Alice’s family.