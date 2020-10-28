Marvin D. Merritt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin D. Merritt, 66, formerly of Riley Avenue in Struthers, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, October 25, 2020 at Canfield Healthcare Center.

Marvin was born March 29, 1954 in Dover, Ohio, the son of the late Howard and Imogene (Snow) Merritt.

After high school, Marvin served in the United States Air Force for several years before returning to the Youngstown area.

Marvin attended Allegheny Wesleyan College in Salem.

He worked in security for several years before becoming disabled.

Marvin was an active member of the White Memorial Wesleyan Methodist Church in Struthers and participated in many church activities. He was a volunteer leader with the Boy Scouts of America with the Greater Reserve Council, Whispering Pines District. He was devoted to his faith, family and friends.

Marvin is survived by his brother, John P. (Kathy) Merritt; a nephew, Zachary (Lauren) Merritt and a niece, Kelsey Merritt, all from North Canton, Ohio.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Marvin on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at White Memorial Wesleyan Methodist Church, 474 Fifth Street in Struthers with Pastor Tim Young officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the White Memorial Wesleyan Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 474 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471 in memory of Marvin.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

