Martin Eberth III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin Eberth III, 79, passed away suddenly Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home.

Martin, Marty to his family and friends, was born February 8, 1941 in Youngstown, the son of the late Martin and Marie (Weber) Eberth Jr.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1959 and started working for the Simplex Motor Car Company. It was at Simplex that Marty started to work on and drive stock and derby cars. After Marty left Simplex, he and his brother started Mr. Janitor Service. In 1967, Marty decided to change careers by entering the apprentice program of UA Local 396 Plumbers & Pipefitters. He retired after 50 years in the trade with Master Plumber status. During some weekends, Marty could be found helping his mother, Marie Eberth, with her catering business.

Marty was a member of the Alliance of Transylvanian Saxons and a lifetime and honor member of the Youngstown Saxon Club. For the last 12 years, Marty helped to organize and direct the Saxon Flea Market. In 2018, he was chosen to be Saxon Club Man of the Year. Marty belonged to the Gravely Tractor Club of America, Ohio Tool Collectors Association, O.G.C.A. and various other organizations.

He was an avid supporter of wildlife conservation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing stories, listening to music (especially Polkas), cooking and collecting items he was passionate about.

Marty is survived by three children, Michele M. Eberth of Youngstown, Kathleen “Kiki” M. Eberth of Boardman and Martin Eberth IV of Canfield; a brother, Richard L. (Lana) Eberth of Austintown; his sister, Kathleen M. (Tom) Reed of Montross, Virginia and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Per Marty’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private services and internment will take place in Dean Hill Cemetery in Canfield. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Youngstown Saxon Club Memorial & Celebration Fund, 710 South Meridian Road, Austintown, OH 44509 in memory of Marty.



