BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Martha Zedaker Edwards passed away at home surrounded by the love she had nurtured throughout her life.

She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of family and friends who are going to be lost without her. She took care of us. She always knew the right thing to do and gave us the strength to do it. She embodied dignity, compassion, courage, intelligence and love and we will miss her deeply.

Martha was born September 11, 1944, to John (Jack) Zedaker and Elizabeth (Helbert) Zedaker.

She grew up at the Zedaker Pony Ring in Poland, Ohio, working hard to help her family run the farm, while trying her best to do so without wrinkling her pants. She was an outstanding rider and instructor. She always loved animals and went to great lengths to care for every creature she encountered, domestic or wild. Neighborhood raccoons knew where to bring their families for a healthy meal. She made the world kinder.

Martha graduated from Poland and went on to attend Kent State University.

She was a longtime member of the Poland Presbyterian Church and an avid reader who had tremendous intellectual curiosity.

She took it upon herself to learn everything possible to help friends and family when they were ill. She was our researcher and she was good at it.

She married Paul Haught in 1965, with whom she had many adventures, and a daughter, Tanya Bush and they lived in Kingsville, Ohio.

Following Paul’s death in 1973, Martha and Tanya moved back to Boardman.

In 1977, Martha married longtime friend, Ralph Edwards and they had a daughter, Beth Edwards in 1980. Martha and Ralph were married for 40 years. She missed him every day after his passing in 2018 and it comforts us to think of them together now on a beach. She loved the beach.

Martha worked for Youngstown Public Libraries for 18 years, where she made many close friends.

Shortly after retiring, Martha became a volunteer for Hospice of the Valley and she and Ralph traveled extensively throughout the country. They spent as much time as possible with their granddaughter, Mia Bush, with whom she shared an extraordinary bond. She loved Mia so much that she let her get away with calling her “Granny.”

In addition to her daughters, Tanya and Beth and her granddaughter, Mia, Martha is survived by grandson, Jasper, who always brought her flowers and whom she loved dearly; special niece, Kimberly White; sisters-in-law, Ann Zedaker, Christine Zedaker and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John and Bill Zedaker and husbands, Paul Haught and Ralph Edwards.

Martha chose to forgo services and instead hopes friends and family will find a favorite spot, smile and toast to good memories. This did not come as a surprise. She ends her life as she lived it – concerned about the happiness of others.

Martha’s family request any gifts take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

