Martha Lynn Kennedy, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Lynn Kennedy, 76, died Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, with her family by her side.

Martha was born February 14, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Howard and Grace Hossler Bower.

A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Mount Union.

On January 14, 1967, she married Gary M. Kennedy and they were blessed with 49 years of marriage until his passing on March 28, 2016.

For seven years, Mrs. Kennedy worked as a second grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, before starting her family. After raising her four daughters, Martha reentered the workforce and began working for Ohio Utilities Protection Service. In 2004, she retired as a supervisor, after 20 years of service.

Martha cherished many lifelong friendships she made over the years. Some of her fondest memories come from the time spent with family at the Applewood Swim Club. In more recent years, she enjoyed going to lunch, movies, and casinos with friends.

Martha will be lovingly remembered for her easy-going and kind nature, willingness to always lend a listening ear, her quick wit and ability to give good level headed advice, her famous quote being “This too shall pass.”

Martha is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (David) Downey of Boardman, Michelle (Bob) Smith of North Lima, Karey (Jason) Fantone of Austintown and Kim (Ryan) Allen of Beaver Township; eight grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Langenheim, Morgan and Zachary Smith, Alexis and Dominic Fantone and Braeden, Kennedy, and Emerson Allen; two step great-grandchildren, Lorelei and Charlie Phillips; her brother, Gordon Bower of Parma and nephews, David (Antoinette) Bower of Mentor and Jim (Denise) Bower of Parma.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gayle Bower and sister-in-law, Nancy Bower.

Per Martha’s request, there will be no calling hours or service.

Any memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Martha’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes in Poland.

