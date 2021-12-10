WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane Wheeler, 99, of Warren, Ohio, entered peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Wickshire Senior Living, Poland, Ohio.

Martha was born November 17, 1922 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late J. Edward and Alma Butler.

She served proudly as a WAVE in the U.S. Navy during World War II stationed at the Naval Hospital, Charleston, South Carolina.

She married Charles E. Wheeler on February 13, 1946 and together they had nine children.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to all those who knew her. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she loved traveling across the U.S. to visit them. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Martha had a strong faith in God and was an active member of St. James Catholic Church, Warren, Ohio and later St. Leonard Catholic Church, Louisville, Kentucky. She enjoyed Leo’s on The Go, a senior group at St. Leonard, as well as being a prayer partner for students at St. Leonard. Martha also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Warren, Ohio.

She is survived by eight of her children, Barbara Evans (Jim), Mary Ellen Wheeler, Charles Wheeler, Jr, (Mitzie), John Wheeler, Lynda Hammons (Jim), Beth Gillam (Russell), Dr. Sally Wheeler (Doug Amlung) and Laura Vivien (Mark). She is also survived by a brother, John Edward Butler, Jr; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and many other family members.

Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles E. Wheeler, Sr; infant son, Joseph Wheeler and her sister, Eleanor (Walbright) Shaw.

The family would like to thank the caring and loving staff at Wickshire Senior Living, Poland Ohio.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to Martha’s family, please visit our floral store.