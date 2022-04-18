CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Arline Firm, 87, died Monday, April 11, 2022, peacefully at her home in Campbell, Ohio.

Mrs. Firm was born on October 24, 1934 at her grandparents’ home in Laings, Ohio. She is the daughter of Azel and Ruth Norris.

She was a 1952 graduate of Jefferson Union High School.

During her teen years, she was an active member of the Sweet Adelines, Richmond Grange and achieved 1st chair clarinet. She loved to sing and play piano and never lost that love. A new piano was purchased in 1969 and has been passed down thru the generations and is still in the family today.

She married the love of her life, Ken, on June 9, 1956 and from that moment on, her family was her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Azel and Ruth Norris; brothers, David, Tom and Alan Norris; sister, Mary Ellen Miller and husband, Ken.

She leaves three sons, Tim (Cathy) Firm of Rockford, Illinois, Scott (Jackie) Firm of Campbell, Ohio and Doug (Melissa) Firm of New Springfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Sara, Kailey, Ryan (Brooke), Kyle (Samantha) and Jeremy Firm, Brennan and Graeme Baker and five great-grandchildren, Harper Baker, Kennedy, Miles, Avery and Hank Firm. She loved time spent with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 5775 Poland Struthers Road, Struthers, Ohio. Family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. until time of service.

A committal service will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Richmond Union Cemetery, 327-355 S. Walnut Street (State Rte. 152), Richmond, OH 43944.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northeast Ohio Christian Youth Camp, c/o Struthers Church of Christ, P.O. Box 99, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Martha’s family.

To send flowers to Martha Arline Firm’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.