Marsha L. Jones, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha L. Jones, 76, died early Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

Marsha was born November 30, 1943 in Robinson, Illinios, a daughter of Maynard and Alberta Phillips Minnick.

Raised in Illinois, she was a graduate of Robinson High School and relocated to Youngstown in 1967. Marsha enrolled at Youngstown State University and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital, the Paisley House and retired from the office of Dr. Michael Stanich.

Marsha proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and was deployed to California during Operation Desert Storm.

Some of Marsha’s favorite pastimes included decorating her home, gardening, traveling and crafting.

Marsha is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Tony) Jones of Campbell; son, Michael (Stephanie) Jones of Campbell; grandchildren, Sydney (Caitlyn Carney) Jones of Austintown and Michael Jones of Campbell; sisters-in-law, Nancy Minnick of Illinois and Rhose Minnick of Texas; Laura Vickers of Campbell, whom she loved like her own daughter and best friend and caregiver, Beth Proffit of Youngstown.

In addition to her parents, Marsha was preceded in death by brothers, Mark and Michael Minnick.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and thank Harbor Light Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Marsha in her last days.

