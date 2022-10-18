POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. McDowall, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

Marlene was born November 3, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and M. Grace Crytzer Miller.

A 1954 graduate of North High School, Marlene went on to work for Ohio Bell. It was there that her best friend, Barbara, introduced her to the love of her life, William “Mickey” McDowall. They were married December 1, 1962.

In 1975, Marlene began her career in the floral industry as a designer for Dick Adgate in Boardman. Soon after, Marlene was promoted to Manager, overseeing the operations and designing of floral arrangements. Marlene’s career at Dick Adgate spanned over 40 years. The apple does not fall far from the tree and in 1996, Marlene assisted her daughter, Wendy, in establishing a new floral shop, Wild Flower Cove. The original location was at the former Withers Plaza in Poland and later, Town One Square in Poland. In 2012, they partnered with Becker Funeral Homes and the shop was relocated to 8560 Market Street in Boardman. In 2016, Marlene began working full-time at Wild Flower Cove and retired as Manager when the store closed. Over her 40 years of service, Marlene made lifelong dear friends with her co-workers and customers at Dick Adgate and Wild Flower Cove. She especially loved working alongside her daughter, Wendy and her granddaughter, Maleri, throughout the years.

Marlene was a lifelong member and past president of the Coitsville Garden Club.

She was a longtime member of the Poland Presbyterian Church where she was a greeter and usher.

Her greatest love was her family and friends and Marlene centered herself around them. She and Mickey enjoyed traveling to the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida, visiting with friends and golfing. Marlene warmly welcomed everyone into her home and she entertained with ease and grace, hosting holidays, birthdays, family celebrations and pool parties. Always loyal to those she loved, Marlene put everyone’s wellbeing before her own and she was the glue who kept families together. She was Queen of Positive and taught those around her that you should always make the best of a difficult situation, by accepting the circumstances, embracing the change and focusing on the positive.

Marlene will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty, her warm, friendly and soft nature and her love of family and friends.

Her husband, Mickey, of 58 years, passed away September 22, 2021.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, William “Butch” S. (Olga) McDowall III of Bexley, Ohio and Wendy (Robert) Banko of Poland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jake (Georgeann) Noble of North Lima, Chelsea (Morgan) Tucker of Grove City, Ohio, Maleri Noble of Poland and Ian McDowall of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two great-grandchildren, Emmett Tucker and Rhett Noble and two sisters-in-law, Lois (Don) Miller Spratt of Laclede, Idaho and Barbara McDowall of Dunedin, Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mickey, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Walter “Bud” Miller.

Marlene’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful caring staff of both Hospice of the Valley and Patriot At Home Healthcare.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, Boardman, where a memorial service celebrating Marlene’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Paul Anderson officiating. Guests are invited to attend a luncheon following the memorial service at the Davis-Becker Family Center.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420.

