Marlene A. Landle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene A. Landle, 83, passed away early Monday morning, August 16, 2021 at her home.

Marlene was born December 2, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred and Barbara Ruban Collins.

A 1955 graduate of The Rayen School, Marlene went on to work for U.S. Steel Union Hall in McDonald as a Kelly Girl. In 1973 she received her nursing certificate from Choffin Career Center and began her nursing career for S.D. Goldberg, MD. She was there until Dr. Goldberg’s retirement in 1990. Marlene went on to work for Ohio Heart Institute until her retirement in 2002 after 28 years of nursing.

Marlene loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading and gardening. She was always found outside working in her flower garden.

Marlene was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

Marlene will be remembered for her kind heart, determination and strong will who independently raised two daughters on her own after her husband, Donald, passed away.

Her husband, Donald Landle, whom she married April 12, 1958 passed away July 2, 1981.

Marlene leaves her two daughters, Michele (Michael) Fleming of Pasadena, Maryland and Laura (James) Kerr of Poland; sister-in-law, Sandy Collins of Poland; five grandchildren, Megan (William) Dorr, Luke Fleming, Colin (Kelly Kordupel) Brockway, Ali Marie Fleming and Connor (Shannen Sharpless) Brockway and two great-grandchildren, Summer Lynn Dorr and Nova Anne Bryant.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Butch” E Collins.

Friends will be received Thursday, August 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A funeral service honoring Marlene’s life will be held Friday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Russ Adam officiating.

Interment will follow at the Lake Park Cemetery.

Marlene’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Crossroads Hospice

