Mark F. Faraglia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Francis Faraglia, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mark was born on March 16, 1952 in Youngstown, the oldest child of Daniel and Jean (Braun) Faraglia.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1970 and was a lifelong area resident.

Mark worked with his brother, Philip, at Filip’s Painting in Youngstown for over 25 years.

He was a longstanding member of Mount Carmel Society in Lowellville for over 40 years.

Mark was an avid golfer, bowler and a devoted sports fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He was an Elvis Presley tribute artist, impersonating his look, performing his songs and a collector of his memorabilia. A devoted, son, brother, uncle and friend, he enjoyed spending time with family and was a friend to everyone he encountered.

Mark is survived by a stepdaughter, Tracey (Ron) Stamp of Florida; a brother, Philip F. Faraglia of Youngstown; two sisters, Diane F. (Gerald) Marshall of Youngstown and Rebecca F. (Charles Mascarella) Faraglia of Boardman; a niece, Melissa Faraglia; four nephews, Daniel (Tanya) Faraglia, Philip (Jessica) Faraglia, Jr., Kris D. Marshall and Chad E. Marshall; several great-nieces and great- nephews; many close cousins and his companion, Barb Ross of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his former wife, Patty; a sister-in-law, Debi Faraglia and a nephew, Gerald Marshall.

Per Mark’s request, private graveside services were held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

Arrangements were handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark F. Faraglia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.