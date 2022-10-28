STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Dutton, 44, of Struthers, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born November 12, 1977 in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Barbara (Beal) Dutton and had been a lifelong area resident.

Mark was a 1997 graduate Austintown Fitch High School.

He had worked as a corrections officer for C.C.A. and had been a deputy for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s department. He also worked for the Lube Stop in Boardman.

He enjoyed working on cars, riding his Harley-Davidson and spending time with his girls.

Besides his mother of Struthers, he leaves his daughter, Savanah Dutton of Youngstown and her mother, Christina Scullen; four brothers, Charles, Telly, Justin Dutton and Eddie Shaffer; two sisters, Laurie Appugliese and Michelle Dutton; and a step-daughter, Isabel Dutton.

Mark was preceded in death by father, Edward Dutton.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.