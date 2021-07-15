Mark Allen McGhee, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Allen McGhee, 26, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 13, 2021 after passing unexpectedly in his sleep.

Mark was born on September 16, 1994, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the parents of Darlene and Thomas McGhee.

Mark was a courageous spirit who battled many obstacles since birth but never went a day without sharing his smile with the world. He was an avid Carolina Panthers fan, pro wrestling fan who adored Triple H and a NASCAR enthusiast, cheering for his favorite driver Jeff Gordon. Mark enjoyed spending much of his free time with his family, friends and loved ones, many of whom shared his love of television shows, such as Law and Order SVU, Criminal Minds and Friends.

Mark leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Darlene and Thomas McGhee of North Jackson; a brother, Shawn (Jodi) Willmitch of Struthers; two nieces, Taylor and Sophia Willmitch and two nephews, Hunter and Anthony Willmitch. Mark also leaves his favorite aunt and Godmother, Lisa-Cheryl (Jim) Jack-Ridenbaugh of Wesley Chapel, Florida and his favorite uncle, Richard (Marie) Cartaline of Austintown. Also to cherish his memory are several cousins including his favorite cousin, Matthew Jack of Florida who shared his favorite love of wrestling. Anyone who knew Mark, knows that he left behind a cherished group of many friends within his community.

Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dallas and Hazel McGhee; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Edith Latimer and grandparents, Raymond and Phyllis Cataline and his other favorite uncle, Robert “Bobby” Cataline.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Dialysis Group at Fresenius Kidney CareA of Austintown for the many years of loving care and support they have shown Mark.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a funeral service celebrating Mark’s life at 6:00 p.m.

The McGhee family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-and-burial-services-for-mark-mcghee.

Condolences for Mark’s family can be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

