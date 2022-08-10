YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Ruth Johnson, 89, passed away Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, at Concord Care Center of Hartford.

Marjorie was born January 8, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Andrew and Erma Schlegel Eckels.

A graduate of East High School, Class of 1951, Marjorie began her working career at the credit union of General Fireproofing in Youngstown. She later went on to work at North Side Hospital as a supervisor in housekeeping and as she changed her focus, Marjorie entered the Business Department as financial cashier. After 33 years of service, Marjorie retired in 2008.

Marjorie was a member of the Youngstown Chapter of American Business Women’s Association and in 1991 was honored as the Youngstown Charter Chapter Women of the Year. She volunteered her time working at the hospital gift shop and along with her hospital co-workers was very active organizing charter events and outings.

Marjorie loved golfing, reading and cheering on the Cleveland Indians, now the Guardians and the Cleveland Browns.

She was a member of the former Gibson Heights Presbyterian Church.

Marjorie was blessed by the Lord having had a good life. Her family was very blessed to have her in their lives.

Her husband, William G. Johnson, whom she married March 8, 1952, passed away August 3, 1973.

She leaves behind to carry on her memory, three sons, William R. (Linda) Johnson of Cortland, Ohio, John “Jack” (Lisa) Johnson of Columbus, Ohio and Van (Beth) Johnson of Naples, Florida; seven grandchildren, Lisa Wasacz, Jodi Gank, John Johnson, Kelly Joffe, Billy Johnson, Evan Johnson and Brett Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Cameron Wasacz, Shaylynn Johnson, Alissa Ginkinger Johnson, Kasey Jo Gank, Ella Jo Gank, Vivian Johnson, Natalie Johnson and Laylah Joffe and three great-great-grandchildren, Levi Blosser Johnson, Lyara Ginkinger and Jayden Olesen.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Fazekas and Helen Lilko and her great-great-granddaughter, Layla Rain Ginkinger.

Friends will be received Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A celebration of Marjorie’s life will follow at 12:00 Noon with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will follow at the Lake Park Cemetery.

