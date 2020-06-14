Marjorie Ruth (Coppersmith) Fries, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Ruth (Coppersmith) Fries, passed away Frida, June 12, 2020. She led a wonderful, full and exciting life.

Marjorie was born on January 18, 1925 in Youngstown, the daughter of Raymond E. and Marie B. (Vogelsang) Coppersmith.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

Upon graduation, Marjorie started working at Dollar Bank in downtown Youngstown. She went from bookkeeper to commercial teller, her favorite position, before leaving to raise her family.

She married the love of her life, Elmer L. Fries, April 26, 1947. They shared just short of 36 years of marriage before his passing on April 2, 1983.

Marjorie returned to the workforce in 1965 with the Boardman Local School system. After 29 years, she retired in 1994, leaving the Boardman High School Library.

Marjorie leaves her children, Marilyn (Jim) Varner of Raleigh, North Carolina and Janet (Gene) DeCapua of Canfield; grandchildren, JR (Beth) Varner of Westborough, Massachusetts and Morgan (Dr. Jeffrey) Davis of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her great-grandson, Macklin Varner.

Marjorie had one claim to fame, she was on Time Square, New York City on V-J Day. Often her family searches the newsreel footage to catch a glimpse of her. They know she spent the night celebrating.

Family and friends may call on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Fries family.

Private funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends you participate in one of Marjorie’s favorite activities: go out to dinner with family and toast her memory, go to a casino and think of Marjorie when playing a slot machine or purchase a lottery ticket (the scratch off ones were her favorite).

