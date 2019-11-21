Marjorie “Mag”‘ Louise Brown, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Mag” Louise (James) Brown, 91, passed away on Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019 at her son’s home in Arizona.

Marjorie was born September 15, 1928 to Mabel (nee Morgan) and William John James, Sr. in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1946 graduate of East High school in Youngstown where she met her late husband, Robert ‘Bobby’ Brown. She knew he was interested in her when he had ridden his bicycle to wait for her each night at a different church during Holy Week. They married in 1952 after he served in the Korean War. They built their home in Struthers in 1956 where she lived most of her life as a mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Together they raised three children, Kathy Wood of Blufton, South Carolina, Barbara (Bryan) Conrad of Medina, Ohio and Jim (Sharon) Brown of Phoenix, Arizona. She happily welcomed nine grandchildren into her life throughout the years including, Joshua Wood, Zachary (Michelle) Wood, Meghan (Jason) Roberts, Aaron Wood, Brandon (Victoria) Conrad, Brianna Conrad, Jamye (Nate) Jack, Christopher Brown and Courtney (Vince) Avila. Later in life, she embraced the addition of three stepgrandchildren, Adam, Drew and Natalie Dickerson. She was a proud great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren and was excited to greet two more babies expected in 2020. Margie also leaves a sister, Carol of Canfield and a brother, Bill of Dunedin, Florida.

Margie loved life, loved people and loved her family fiercely. She was originally from the east side and enjoyed making connections in life that traced back to her early life on the east side. She had an amazing memory and impressed her grandchildren constantly by engaging in social communication to keep in touch with their lives across the country.

She lived a life of faith and was active at Fairview Immanuel Baptist Church for many years.

Margie was a huge sports fan beginning with supporting her husband who played or coached baseball until his death in 1995. She was also a fan of all of the Cleveland teams, OSU and more importantly, any team her grandchildren played on. She was always their biggest fan!

Margie was all about family; she had a generous and caring heart and was empathetic to others. She will be missed by many. A heartfelt thank you to the many loving and supportive friends left behind.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland.

Family and friends will be received Friday, November 22 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m and Saturday, November 23 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

