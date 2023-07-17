BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie M. Rudzenski, only seven days away from her 101st birthday, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Marjorie was born July 23, 1922 in Boardman, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Delaphine (Allen) Buckley.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and attended Youngstown College.

Marjorie was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley and was just recently living at the Woodlands Assisted Living in Poland.

Marjorie was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was also a sales clerk for Livingston’s Department Store in both downtown Youngstown and at the Boardman Plaza, for over 15 years.

Marjorie is survived by her son, James L. (Linda) Rudzenski of Manassas, Virginia; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Richard) Braswell of Smithfield, North Carolina, Krissy Kovalovsky and Kathy Kovalovsky, both of Youngstown, Ohio, Heather Rudzenski of Asheville, North Carolina and Jamie (Patrick) Richardson of New Orleans, Louisiana; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, John Leo Rudzenski, who died November 1, 1992; a daughter, Barbara L. Kovalovsky; a brother, Bill Buckley and two sisters, Delaphine Weber and Louise Pillar.

Per Marjorie’s request, there will be a private service for her family at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Please e-mail condolence to www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolence with Marjorie’s family.

