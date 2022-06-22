BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Ann Fergus, 91, of Boardman, died Sunday evening, June 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born July 18, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Mildred (Luebben) Brant and had been a lifelong area resident.

Marjorie was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She had worked as a file clerk for the American News Company where she had met her husband, Robert. She left her working career to raise her family, then returned to work at Fisher Bord along side her sister, Dorothy Powrie in the 1980s.

Marjorie and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United States including Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii and New Orleans. Her favorite was the annual trip to Florida, walking on the beach, watching dolphins from her son’s boat and eating grouper tacos and fried oysters on the waterfront. Her real joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed all of the holiday gatherings and cooked a delicious Thanksgiving turkey and Easter leg of lamb every year throughout her adult life.

Besides her husband, Robert Fergus, whom she married June 11, 1955, she leaves her son, Ken Fergus of Naples, Florida; her son-in-law, Charles Kraynik of Cranberry, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Allison (Jeremy) Draskovich of Cranberry, John (Lauren) Kraynik of Erie, Pennsylvania and Steve Kraynik of Raleigh, North Carolina; five great-grandchildren and two sisters, Shirley Curley of Niles, Ohio and Dorothy Powrie of Bradenton, Florida.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Karen Kraynik.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, followed by a procession to Calvary Cemetery and afterwards a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. back at the Davis-Becker Family Center.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 24 at the funeral home.

God needed another angel and he called on Marjorie.

