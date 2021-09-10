Marion Theresa Cicuto, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Theresa Cicuto, 88, with her children at her side, passed away peacefully, Wednesday afternoon, September 8, 2021.

Mrs. Cicuto, known by her middle name Theresa, was born January 8, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of Marion and Mary Liga Flore.

A 1951 graduate of South High School, Theresa worked as a secretary at General Fireproofing where she met her husband, Frank Cicuto. They were married September 10, 1955 and made their home in Youngstown where they raised their seven children. They later made their home on Lyon Blvd in Poland. For six months, Theresa had the opportunity to live at the Blackburn Home and during that time, she made lasting friendships with the residents and staff at Blackburn.

Once her children were raised, Theresa returned to work as a secretary for St. Patrick School where she loved being surrounded by the children. After the school’s closing, Theresa went on to work as a secretary for the Youngstown Community Center.

Theresa was a member of St. Patrick Church where she was a member of the Altar Guild.

For over 50 years she was a member of the 500 Club, a member of the Dominos Club and the Garden Gate Garden Forum.

Theresa was a very talented crafter, making wreaths, table arrangements and holiday bows. She enjoyed traveling the United States and Italy but especially looked forward to the annual family vacations to the Outer Banks and Ocean City. An exceptional homemaker, Theresa was the center of her family. She was a wonderful baker and cook. She was always whipping up something in the kitchen and everyone looked forward to her spaghetti dinners every Sunday. Theresa was happiest when her home was full of family and friends. Theresa’s family will remember her for her big heart, her many hugs and one lasting impression, Theresa standing on the porch as family was leaving, giving the “I Love You” sign with her hand.

Theresa and Frank were happily married for 29 years until his passing on January 7, 1985.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Dr. Brian (Patti) Cicuto of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania and Kevin (Cindy) Cicuto of Poland; five daughters, Renee (Vinny) D’Amato of Boardman, Theresa (Dr. Tom) Garofalo of Novelty, Ohio, Pamela (Dr. Dave) Macinga of Stow, Ohio, Tonia (Jimmy) Alfano of Lowellville and Francine (Jim) Lamparty of Canfield; 17 grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Goonie”, Missy (Jeff) Tomer, Dani (Chad) Kulp, Patrick Cicuto, Cory Strait, Kara (Mark) Gayetsky, Kevin Cicuto, Marina and Mario D’Amato, Santino and Francesca Garofalo, Jake, Jack and Josh Macinga, Olivia and Evan Alfano and Bella and Gabby Lamparty; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Tomer and Theodore Kulp and one on the way, Morgan Tomer and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Flore and a grandson, Frankie Lamparty.

Friends will be received Sunday, September 12 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A prayer service will be held Monday, September 13 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home in Poland followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church with Fr. Kevin Peters officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.