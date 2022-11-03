YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion F. Cackowski, 95, formerly of Renton, Pennsylvania, died Monday, October 31, 2022.

Marion was born October 4, 1927 in Derry, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Louis and Stephania (Rachocki) Cackowski.

He graduated from Plum Senior High School.

Marion was a lifelong resident of Renton, Pennsylvania until recently moving to Youngstown, Ohio.

Marion served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a coal miner.



Marion is survived by a sister, Kathleen (Hank) Zimmerman of Poland, Ohio and a brother, Robert (Martha) Cackowski of Cornelius, North Carolina.

Besides his parents, Marion was preceded in death by two brothers, Leon Cackowski and Stanley Cackowski and his sister, Adeline Flinko.

Services will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Plum Creek Cemetery Chapel, 670 Center New Texas Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Services will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Plum Creek Cemetery Chapel, 670 Center New Texas Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland, Ohio.

