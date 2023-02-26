BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Delores Davis, 83, of Boardman, Ohio, sadly left us on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Marion was born May 27, 1939, in Chester, Pennsylvania, to parents Walter and Emma (Miskosky) Truax.

She enjoyed being a majorette and band member graduating from Chester High School in 1957.

Marion inspired many young children by teaching preschool for 30 years at Boardman United Methodist Church.

Marion is survived by her husband, Thomas Davis; children, Paula, Ronald and Laurie Hamer, that she raised with her late husband, Melvin E. Hamer; grandchildren, Corey and Jill Hamer; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Hamer and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a loving and devoted stepmother and was loved dearly by her stepchildren, Tom and Todd Davis and grandchildren, Hannah and Sydney Davis.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Catherine Epright, Dorothy Lloyd and Alice Dyke.

Her kind and loving nature touched many people and the world lost a bright light and beautiful soul. Marion will be missed by many and we trust and take comfort that she has taken her angel wings and is at peace in her eternal home with God.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a prayer service at the funeral home following the calling hours.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share online memories and condolences with Marion’s family.

