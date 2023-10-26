YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Creed passed away Monday, October 23, 2023, at Maplecrest SkilledNursing and Rehabilitation after suffering from a stroke in 2022.

Marion was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 18, 1938, the youngest of five children, to Thomas and Theresa Basic.

She was a 1956 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Choffin Career Center where she was trained as a beautician. Marion was an accomplished dancer and won many competitions during her high school years, even appearing on television during one of the competitions.

It was while working as a beautician that she met the love of her life, Thomas Creed, when he came to repair a toilet at her shop. They eloped and were married on November 19, 1958. They settled in Struthers for the rest of their lives and raised their two children.

Marion was the owner-operator of Interstate Latex, a foam rubber factory, for over a decade before selling the business and starting a new career with her husband leasing gas wells for KST Oil and Gas.

From 1981 until 2022, Marion served as a trustee with CASTLO Industrial Park in Struthers and served as President from 1985-1986, 1992-1994 and 1995-2010. She also served as Board Chair from 1986-1992 and again, from 1994-1995.



After their retirement, they enjoyed traveling to casinos and going to Columbus to visit their grandchildren. They remained active and traveled until Thomas’ death in 2010.

After his passing, Marion became a faithful attendee to Struthers basketball games with her lifelong friend, Peggy Jacubec Pavlov. She even traveled to some away games with Peggy, and her husband, John, to watch Peggy’s grandsons play. When the boys continued on to Mount Union College, the “Apple Dumpling Gang” as they were affectionately called, followed them and attended almost all home games for the next four years.

Marion leaves to carry on her legacy, her daughter, Sherry (Michael) Maxfield of Columbus; son, Thomas “TJ” (Joy) Creed of Struthers; two grandchildren, Amanda (Nirav) Shah of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Adam Maxfield of Columbus and a brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Creed of Struthers. She also leaves behind nephews, Steve (Patty) Basic and Bob (Mary) Basic and a niece, Carol (Al) Feuerstein.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was preceded in death by her son, Mark Allen Creed; two sisters, Ann (Charles) Hickey and Delores (George) Shuster and two brothers, Steve (Julia) Basic and Thomas (Delores) Basic.



Marion’s family will receive friends Monday, October 30, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471, where a memorial service celebrating Marion’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Marion’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care Marion received from the entire staff at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marion T. (Basic) Creed, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.