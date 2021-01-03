Marinell (Queen) Beaver-Szalaj, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marinell (Queen) Beaver Szalaj, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, peacefully at her home, surrounded by family.

Marinell was a lifelong resident of Struthers, Ohio born September 14, 1932 to Otis C. and Myrtle Bell Queen. She loved her community and the people in it. She met with friendly faces everywhere she went causing her eldest son to dub her “the Mayor of Struthers.”

Marinell married Wm. Paul Beaver on June 16, 1950 and he preceded her in death July 25, 1979. Marinell’s second marriage was to Mack Szalaj, who preceded her in death in August 2000.

Marinell was an avid seamstress and quilter. In her younger years, while raising her family, she sewed for others as a side business, making clothing, suits, bridesmaid dresses, etc. Her daughters claim to never have had a store-bought dress until they reached high school. Later, she turned her love of sewing to quilting and lovingly made quilts for many members of her family and belonged to several quilting groups.

She was an active member of Bridge of Hope Church, Boardman, Ohio. She spent many years of her life as the church secretary of Struthers United Methodist Church. Those years provided her friendships with parishioners, friendships she valued until the time of her death. Marinell lived her life reliant on her deep faith in her Lord. Her church family was an integral factor in her spiritual happiness. She was a wonderful friend to others and had the kindness of spirit not often seen. The part of her life that made her most proud were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marinell is survived by her children, David (Sandy) Beaver of Struthers, Melanie Karis of Struthers, Jill DeLisio of Indian Land, South Carolina, Daniel (Tammy) Beaver of Weddington, North Carolina; stepchildren, Thomas Szalaj of Lafayette, Colorado, Sandy (Craig) Hartman of Rockford, Michigan; grandchildren, Shauna Karis, Christopher (Julia) Karis, Michael (Jess) DeLisio, Amanda (Josh) Gaminde, Sarah Beaver, Matthew (Amy) Hartman, Jonathan (Amy) Hartman, Isaac (Renee) Hartman, Karen Szalaj, Jamie Lee (Michael) Parker and Roxanne (Cassidy) Lear; 13 great-grandchildren and her sister and best friend, Betty Lower of Aurora, Ohio.

Besides her parents and husbands, Marinell was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Queen and her granddaughter, Renee Szalaj.

Marinell elected to donate her body to Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Due to current COVID restrictions, the family will plan a memorial service later in the year.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Bridge of Hope Church, 7580 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, a cause very close to her heart.

