POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jean Nolder, 68, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side, early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022.

Marilyn was born April 20, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, one of nine children, to the late James and June Settle Dunn.

Raised in Poland, Marilyn attended Poland Seminary High School where she met the love of her life, Jerry Nolder. They were married July 2, 1970 and shared 52 years of a wonderful marriage. In 1972, Marilyn proudly received her G.E.D. from Struthers.

She worked in retail for numerous stores in the area. She especially loved working along side her brother, Brian, in their flower shop, Jean Ray’s in Poland and later, designing flower arrangements from her home. A talented baker, Marilyn and Jerry filled orders for cakes and cookies, clothespins being her specialty, also from her home. Marilyn’s most cherished role though was that of being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Marilyn was fun loving and had many interests. As a teenager, she enjoyed singing along with her friends to their collection of 45 rpm vinyl records. She loved playing games, Bingo, arranging flowers, making ceramics, baking and reading. Marilyn’s adventurous side was enjoying her time riding with Jerry on his motorcycle. Together, they enjoyed day trips and long distance trips to Bangor, Maine, the Finger Lakes in New York and the Upper Peninsula in Michigan. With all that Marilyn loved, nothing was more important to her than her grandchildren. They were the apple of her eye, she adored them, and would do anything for them. She loved them dearly.

Marilyn attended Bethel Friends Church in Poland.

Marilyn leaves to carry on her memory her husband, Jerry, of Lowellville; daughter, Wendy Lee (Mark) Rieckmann of Austintown; her three grandchildren, Alan Jerry, Savannah and Marky Rieckmann; three sisters, Susan (Chip) Anderson of Poland, Laurie (Jack) Brammer and Barb Sevi, both of Struthers; three brothers, Jim (Michelle) Dunn of Boardman, Jerry Dunn of Struthers and Tim Dunn of Huntsville, Alabama and step-brother, Jay Scannell of Struthers.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her stepfather, Myron Scannell; daughter, Tammie Lynn Nolder, who passed away July 30, 2022; brother, Brian Dunn and infant brother, Terry Dunn.

Family will receive friends Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio. A funeral service will follow Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Rhodes officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.