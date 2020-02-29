Marilyn Frances (Semonza) Carbone, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn F. Carbone, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, February 27, 2020 into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Marilyn was born January 31, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Ann Opar Semonza.

A life-long resident of Struthers, Marilyn was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1958 and became secretary to the assistant superintendent, Thelma Wildpret, of Struthers City Schools.

In 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Michael Carbone, and they reared three wonderful children.

Marilyn loved being a homemaker and fully invested her life in her family.

Marilyn had the gift of hospitality and she entertained family and company in her home for many years, becoming well known for her Italian and Polish meals and her delicious pies and cakes and other desserts. She will always be remembered for her annual Thanksgiving turkey dinners with all the trimmings.

Marilyn was also a true baseball fan always rooting for her Cleveland Indians since 1948.

Marilyn was a beautiful person filled with God’s love and compassion. She loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anytime. She was kind to everyone and would always tell her children “if you can’t say anything nice about someone don’t say anything at all.”

She was a member of Highway Tabernacle Church where in her younger days was involved in many ministries.

Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 59 years, Michael Carbone whom she married October 22, 1960; two daughters, Michelle (George) Horodnic of Poland and Carolyn (David) Rivello of Rochester, New York; one son, Michael (Karen) Carbone of Lewisville, North Carolina; one grandson, Grayson Carbone; two sisters, Jane Nugen of Struthers and Kathy (Dan) Pavlansky of Yadkinville, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Peter (Sandy) Carbone of Struthers. She also leaves many happy and loving memories with her nieces, nephews and their children of wonderful visits with “Aunt Mare” as she was called. She also leaves her best friends from high school “The Club Girls” who met monthly through the years.

Her family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and health care professionals for all of their kindness and dedication in treating Marilyn.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the Highway Tabernacle Church.

Interment will follow in the Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland, Ohio.

Friends will be received Sunday, March 1 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland and Monday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service.

