LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Fanto Hauser, 90, of Deer Park, Texas, formerly of Lowellville, passed away Thursday morning, May 19, 2022, at her home.

Marilyn was born July 8, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Tozzi) Scavelli and had lived in the area most of her life.

Raised in Lowellville, Marilyn was a graduate of Lowellville High School, Class of 1949.

For over 30 years, Marilyn worked as a secretary for Thorton’s Dry Cleaning which later became Penn Ohio Towel.

An avid golfer, Marilyn served on several golf leagues. She was a member of the Mount Carmel Club in Lowellville and enjoyed card playing, crocheting, gardening and traveling, especially to Hawaii. In later years, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

When her first husband, Joseph Fanto, whom she married May 3, 1957 passed away, she was fortunate to find love a second time and married Joseph Hauser on May 7, 1983.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Charles) Watkins of Deer Park, Texas; two grandchildren, Jessica (Phillip) Sibley of La Porte, Texas and Nichole (Christopher) Spretz of Pasadena, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Adin Guerrero, Chad Hill, Cale and Aubrey Spretz; four stepdaughters, Linda (Michael) DeQuinn, Chrissy (Alan) McDonald, Gail (John) Tolson and Lori Hauser; a stepson, Joseph (Jayne) Hauser, as well as numerous stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husbands, Marilyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Scavelli and Joseph Scavelli; a stepson, Larry Hauser and a stepdaughter, Gwenn Grist.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville with Fr. Stephen Ziegler officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the funeral home.

