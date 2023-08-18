POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Ethel Ruiz, 88, passed away early Tuesday Evening, August 15, 2023, at her home in Poland, Ohio, surrounded by her loved ones.



Marilyn was born April 21, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Samuel and Dorothy Vale, and sister of the late Robert Vale, and lived her life in this area.



She grew up in Campbell and graduated from East High School in 1953. After high school, Marilyn graduated from college with a degree in nursing.



Marilyn met her late husband, Dr. Juan A. Ruiz, in 1958. The pair instantly fell in love and were married on December 27, 1958 and spent over 50 years together until Juan’s passing on June 23, 2009.

As a doctor and a nurse, the couple successfully operated a private medical practice in Boardman, Ohio, for many years where they brought healing to countless lives in the community.



As a generous, humble, and Godly woman, Marilyn touched and helped many people over the past eight decades. A devout Christian, she often helped prepare and cook meals for church events and for friends and family when they were sick.



Marilyn loved three things: her family, hot weather, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and hosted every holiday and many other family gatherings in her home.



Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory six children, Dalinda (Brad) Marshall of Boardman, Lorraine (Craig) Hoffman of Poland, John (Teri) Ruiz of North Benton, Denise (Kerry) Green of Carrollton, Rob (Amy) Ruiz of New Castle, and Mark Ruiz of Poland; 18 grandchildren, Jared (Ashley) Ruiz, Jenna (Marcus) Ballard, Jonathan (Joeanna) Ruiz, Adam (Brittney) Marshall, Amanda (Patrick) Hazelwood, Kristen Marshall, Samuel (Laura) Hoffman, Ryan (Nicole) Marshall, Nathan Ruiz, Alex (Kori) Marshall, Bret (Kaitlyn) Marshall, Jesse (Cassidy) Ruiz, Jacob Ruiz, Glen Hoffman, Gina (Blake) Hibbs, Erin (William) Briggs, Evan (Kayla) Green, and Shea (Jesus) Ruiz; 15 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.



Marilyn and her family were very grateful for the compassionate and kind care she received from SouthernCare Hospice Services, Heyday Health, and Patriot Homecare.



At Marilyn’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, she requested everyone watch the Steelers first game this season to cheer them on for her, even if you are a Cleveland Browns fan. Please keep Marilyn’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they lay to rest a great woman, mother, and grandmother.



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

