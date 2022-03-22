POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn A. Armour, 88, formerly of Poland, passed away Thursday evening, March 17, 2022 at Storypoint Senior Living in Grove City, Ohio.

Marilyn was born October 10, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Miller) Kohler.

She graduated from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and later from Robert Morris Business School.

Marilyn was a secretary for U.S. Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a few years before she married Edwin Armour.

In 1960, Marilyn and Edwin moved to Poland to raise their family. Their home held a very special place in their hearts and they enjoyed spending time in their backyard gardening, planting flowers and appreciating the nature and beauty that it had to offer. Marilyn’s life was centered around her love for family and her love for God. Marilyn and her husband, Ed enjoyed spending time together and with their children, whether it was at the lake or volunteering for the Poland Seminary High School Band Parents.

Marilyn was a faithful and dedicated member of Venture Church in Boardman.

Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Wendy A. (Franklin Edwards) Armour Dickinson of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; a son, Scott A. (Lynn) Armour of Grove City, Ohio; her granddaughter, Victoria Armour of Columbus, Ohio and a sister, JoAnne Holmes of Annapolis, Maryland.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edwin R. Armour, whom she married on September 10, 1955 and died December 9, 2020

Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from Noon – 12:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Poland Riverside Cemetery, 110 Riverside Drive with Pastor Nathan Doyle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL17, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Marilyn.

