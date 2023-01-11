BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Tubic, 96, died peacefully at Shepherd of the Valley on Monday evening, January 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Marie was born on February 20, 1926 in Campbell, Ohio, and was the daughter of Sava and Anna Talaban.

She worked at Youngstown Towel Supply Company and Youngstown Sheet and Tube in the office department.

On August 2, 1947 she married Andrew Tubic at St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio and celebrated 37 years of marriage until his death on April 12, 1983.

She was a homemaker who took great pride in caring for her family. She loved her Russian heritage and was blessed to have spent a month there. She eagerly shared the traditions and stories of her childhood. Her passions were gardening, cooking, canning, collecting cookbooks, and working at the church.

She was a member of St. Michael Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church in Youngstown and was a lifelong member of the Altar Society.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Dennis (Pam) Tubic of Boardman; daughter, Michele (Joseph) Tocicki of Canfield; grandsons, Collin Tubic of Cleveland and Nick (Julia) Tocicki of Austintown; and granddaughter, Andreanna Tocicki of Canfield.

Marie will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Peter and Mike Talaban and George Malaheahko; and her sister, Ann Csernyk.

The family would like to thank Shepherd of the Valley, especially her aide, Nikki who cared for her with love and compassion for many years, and Hospice of the Valley for their excellent care of Marie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers Liberty Road, Campbell, Ohio 44405.

Marie’s family will receive friends, Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A funeral service will follow Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.