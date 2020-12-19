Marie Sandora, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Sandora, 87, formerly of Monette Street in Campbell, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 15, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare Boardman surroundedby her caregivers.

Marie was born October 15, 1933 in Lowellville, the daughter of the late Sam and Mabel (Crum) D’Onofrio.

She graduated from Lowellville High School in 1951 and was a lifelong area resident.

Marie worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown in the billing office until her retirement in 1993.

She was a Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception in Youngstown, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker.

Marie is survived by two children, Dianna M.(Charles) Denson and Peter J. (Renee) Sandora, both of Boardman; three grandchildren, Joanna Denson, Jeanna (Anthony) Scott and Joshua Sandora; a brother, Sam D’Onofrio of New York City, New York and Chandra Sullivan, a devoted friend and caregiver for the past 6 years.

Due to COVID-19 and Marie’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

