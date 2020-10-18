Marie M. (Mulina) Melillo, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie M. Melillo, 89, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Friday afternoon, October 16, 2020 at her home.

Marie was born March 14, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Girolomo and Bridget (Luscre) Mulina.

She graduated from Lowellville High School in 1949 and was a lifelong area resident.

Marie was a secretary for Conti Plumbing in Lowellville for several years before retiring.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was an active member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Lowellville.

She enjoyed playing bocce and was a member of the Mount Carmel Society Bocce League, where she served as a captain. She loved cooking, especially for family and friends.

Marie is survived by her husband of 67 years, William F. “Bill” Melillo whom she married on September 5, 1953; three children, David W. (Jodi) Melillo of West Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Michele M. (John) Perry and Tricia A. Melillo-Notareschi, both of Lowellville; five grandchildren, Nicole M. (Nicholas) Kulik, Marie M. Notareschi, Lena M. (Bill) DeForest, Natalie A Notareschi and John M. Perry; three great-grandchildren, Lorenzo X. Kulik, Lilliana M. DeForest and William M. DeForest, IV; a sister, Geraldine (William) Liggett of Edenburg, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her stepfather, Edward Heckman; a brother and sister-in-law, Dominic (Ruth) Mulina; and a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (Edward) Allshouse.

Family and friends may call on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville.

There will be a prayer service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 131 E Wood Street in Lowellville with Father Steve Zeigler officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

