STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Kesler, 100, a lifelong Struthers resident, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation.

She was born March 7, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Josephine (Bonacci) Russo.

Marie graduated from South High School.

After having children, she dedicated her life to not only taking care of them but also several members of her family over the years.

She was a faithful and active member of the former Free Methodist Faith Chapel on Hubbard-Coitsville Road, where she taught Sunday School and Bible studies. It was not uncommon for Marie to invite you in for a cup of coffee and some good conversation.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her grandchildren, Machelle Rinko of Poland, Robin Schutz of Camby, Indiana, Jeanne George of Youngstown, Tammy Horner of Lowellville and Robert Schall of Youngstown; her great-grandchildren, Frank Rinko, Jr. of Leetonia, Amanda (Michael) Bachinger of Canfield, Kaitlynn Schutz of Batavia, Adam (Ivona) Schutz of Cincinnati, Isaiah and Gionna George, both of Youngstown, Russell and Joshua Horner, both of Lowellville and Allison Horner of Struthers; her great-great-grandchildren, Xander Allphin, Lilliana and Rosalie Bachinger, Gavin and Sophia Rinko, Za’Nylah and Kei’Milo “Gino” George and son-in-law, John Townsend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Oliver Kesler, whom she married October 28, 1944 and who passed away January 17, 1988; her daughters, Elaine Schall and Donna Townsend; son-in-law, Robert Schall and siblings, Joseph Delili, Angelo Delili, Vincent Russo, Samuel Russo and Mary Pisilli.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers and again on Saturday, December 2 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., followed immediately by a funeral service celebrating her life beginning at 10:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest with her husband and daughters at Lake Park Cemetery.

