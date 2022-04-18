BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maribeth M. Miller, 52, after a lengthy illness, peacefully passed away on Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Maribeth was born October 14, 1969 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Stanley and Retha (Collins) Miller.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Maribeth enjoyed drawing, roller skating and bowling. She was a member of the Thursday Nite Ladies Bowling League at Wedgewood Lanes for several years.

Maribeth is survived by her daughter, Morgan Tahlor (Timothy) Savage of Youngstown; her companion, Pamela E. Arbogast of Boardman; two brothers, Mark C. (Jen) Miller of Penrose, Colorado and Lee F. Miller of Austintown; two sisters, Rebecca E. Miller of Austintown and Jennifer L. (George) Mills of Youngstown; two nephews, Christian (Monique) Miller of Canon City, Colorado and Christopherlee Miller of Youngstown; her best friend of 30 years, Shannon (John Niehus) Lee of Lordstown and several fur babies.

Besides her parents, Maribeth was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Lori Miller.

Per Maribeth’s request, private services were held. There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Maribeth.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Maribeth’s family.

