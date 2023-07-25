POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Williams, 78, died Monday, July 17, 2023 in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Marianne was born July 26, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Merle L. and Bette Benton Madrid. When Marianne was born, her dad was on a small minesweeper near the Marianna Trench in the South Pacific.

She was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1962 and received her associate degree from Southern Seminary Jr. Women’s College in Buena Vista, Virginia. She continued her education at the Holden Arts School in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she received an associate degree in art. Marianne finished her formal education at Georgetown University and the University of Virginia, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Marianne had fun teaching and inspiring young minds at elementary schools in New Middletown, Ohio and Fairfax, Virginia for a season.

In her free time, she enjoyed watching Turner Classic Movies and she was a voracious reader, often reading the same novel numerous times. Marianne also adored time with her family and looked forward to traveling with sister, Suzanne, especially to her favorite destination, Annapolis, Maryland.

Marianne was so grateful for her nieces and nephew, Heidi, Samantha and Noah and brother-in-law, Jon, who helped her with her errands and running around when her health began to fail.

Surviving are siblings, Suzanne (Jon) Homrighausen, Sharon (Dave) Ludt and Merle L. (Kim) Madrid III, all of Poland; nieces, Heidi Homrighausen, Samantha Homrighausen, Diane (Phil) Raptis, Amber (Demond) Taylor, Molly (Dan) Berendt and Lisa Ludt; nephews, Noah Homrighausen, Matt (Vicky) Madrid, Merle (Shoney) Madrid IV, Jon (Katie) Homrighausen, Troy Homrighausen, Rodney Singletary, Tyler Homrighausen and Billy (Abbie) Homrighausen and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nathaniel Williams and nephew, Will Homrighausen.

There are no calling hours or service. Private interment took place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like the extend their sincere gratitude and thank the nurses at Mercy Health in Boardman and the Hospice House for their warmhearted care given to Marianne.

Arrangements were handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.